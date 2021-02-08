Russian military scientists have proposed a new version of the combat use of the Aerospace Forces (VKS). This is stated in the journal “Aerospace Forces. Theory and Practice “of the Ministry of Defense, reports RIA News…

The researchers point out that the updated approach will provide “guaranteed protection against a possible NATO multi-sphere operation.” It is clarified that a multi-sphere operation means the use of weapons on the ground, sea, air, space and cyberspace, whithering will begin with an integrated massive air strike against strategic targets.

In order to prevent such a development of events, the authors of the article suggest that the military should launch a counter or preemptive strike with the forces of the Aerospace Forces, so that the enemy would face “unacceptable damage already at the initial stage of his aggression.” However, such a strike can only be achieved with the coordinated work of aviation, missile engineers, and electronic warfare specialists, as well as with the use of weapons based on new physical principles.

On November 13, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the implementation of the country’s defense plan for 2021-2025. The document was published on the portal of legal information. It consists of a series of military planning documents, but its contents are classified.

In December 2014, Putin put in place a new military doctrine for the country. Its main difference was the expansion of the list of internal and external threats through the inclusion in their composition of actions to destabilize the socio-political situation in the country, informational impact on the population in order to undermine historical, spiritual and patriotic traditions in the field of protecting the Fatherland, as well as incite interethnic and interreligious discord.