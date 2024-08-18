Russian military notices changes in Ukrainian Armed Forces tactics in Zaporizhia region

Units of the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) have noticed changes in the tactics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) in the area of ​​the settlement of Rabotino in the Zaporizhia region. This RIA Novosti said a technician from the UAV calculation group of the reconnaissance company of the 291st regiment of the Russian Armed Forces with the call sign “Volchek”.

According to the agency’s interlocutor, the Ukrainian military tries to “enter in small groups,” and they often do this at night. In addition, he noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have less equipment.

“Mostly light armored vehicles. Humvees are coming, lots of them. Heavy equipment is practically invisible. They hide it and hide it far away,” the intelligence officer explained.

In early August, it became known that five Ukrainian soldiers surrendered in the Rabotino area. The Ukrainian servicemen laid down their arms when Russian attack aircraft approached their strongholds.