A special medical detachment has provided assistance to more than 250 residents of the Mardakert region of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry reports.

It is noted that medical care was provided at the departmental field hospital in the city of Mardakert. In addition, the reception of the population takes place in Stepanakert, and mobile teams provide assistance in remote settlements. Since the beginning of the work of the detachment, more than 1200 residents of Nagorno-Karabakh have received qualified medical care, including 157 children.

All applicants received advice and the necessary appointments. The department added that appeals, as a rule, are associated with an exacerbation of various chronic diseases, as well as diseases of the cardiovascular and endocrine systems and the provision of dental care.

Let us remind you that the first divisions of the MOSN of the Eastern Military District arrived in the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh on November 29. Currently, there are 60 Russian doctors in the NKR, including surgeons, anesthesiologists-resuscitators, therapists, and epidemiologists.

The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated in late September. Moscow, Baku and Yerevan signed an agreement on the cessation of hostilities and on the deployment of peacekeepers in Karabakh from November 10.