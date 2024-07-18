A soldier with the call sign Hedgehog: the Ukrainian Armed Forces have almost no Soviet equipment left near Kharkov

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operator with the call sign Yezh said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) fighters stationed near Kharkov have almost run out of Soviet-era military equipment. According to him, they are fighting mainly with equipment supplied by NATO, as well as products of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex, reports RIA News.

“Recently I have noticed a tendency that the enemy is encountering fewer and fewer Soviet-era equipment: guns, tanks, armored personnel carriers. Most often, it is foreign, NATO weapons that appear,” he said, concluding that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are running out of Soviet equipment.

The military man emphasized that Ukrainian soldiers are most careful to protect American M777 howitzers from being destroyed by Russian drones, using previous generation M198 or M119 guns instead.

Earlier it became known that an entire regiment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces went missing in the village of Krynki in the Kherson region.