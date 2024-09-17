RIA Novosti: Some Ukrainian soldiers were surrounded during an attack in the Kursk region

During the invasion of the Kursk region, some soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were surrounded. This was stated by the commander of one of the units of the 155th Guards Marine Brigade of the Russian Pacific Fleet, operating as part of the Russian group of forces “North”, in a conversation with RIA Novosti.

He noted that Ukrainian troops, counting on a blitzkrieg, transferred reserves to the region, but suffered a failure. According to the agency’s interlocutor, during the counteroffensive of the Russian military, the Ukrainian Armed Forces found themselves in a “fire pocket” and are still there.

In the Kursk region, battles with Ukrainian troops have been going on since August 6. On September 10, it became known that Russia had launched a large-scale counteroffensive in the Kursk region. According to the latest data, 10 settlements in the region have been liberated.

It was reported that in the near future Russian troops intend to cut off parts of the main line of the Ukrainian Armed Forces – from Korenev to Sudzha – from supplies.