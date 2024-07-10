Russian Armed Forces Soldier Tourist: Ukrainian Armed Forces are experiencing a shortage of shells despite Western aid

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are starting to experience a shortage of shells, despite Western military aid. This was reported by the deputy commander of the artillery-paratrooper platoon of the Dnepr group of forces, call sign Turist, in a conversation with RIA News.

According to him, there are currently fewer arrivals compared to last year. “We are now working more than they are working for us,” the agency’s interlocutor shared.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba demanded that the West make a decision on the supply of shells to Kyiv in the near future. In addition, he called on the allies to allow the destruction of Russian aircraft at airfields.