On Sakhalin, a court sentenced a military man to 7 years for evading service in the Northern Military District zone

The Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk Military Garrison Court sentenced a man to seven years in prison for evading service in a special military operation (SVO) zone. This is reported by TASS.

The military man was found guilty under Article 337 (“Unauthorized abandonment of a unit or place of service”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Moreover, in May 2023, he was already given a suspended sentence not for a war crime. In the current case, he was first sentenced to six years in prison, but under Article 70 (“Cancellation of a suspended sentence or extension of the probationary period”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, the term was increased to seven years.

According to the investigation, the convict, without good reason, on August 24, 2023, did not appear at the place of service in the area where the military training was carried out. He remained in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, and on December 29, during a search, he was detained by military police.

Previously, in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, a court sentenced a junior sergeant to six years in prison for evading service.