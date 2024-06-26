In Abakan, a court sentenced a military man to 5 years in prison for evading service

The Abakan Garrison Military Court sentenced a serviceman who decided to take a break and evaded service for six months to five years in a general regime penal colony. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the court’s press service.

According to investigators, the convict, in order to temporarily evade military service, wanting to take a break from his duties, on May 30, 2023, voluntarily left the military unit. On December 1, 2023, he came to the military commissariat.

Earlier, the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk Garrison Court announced a verdict against a serviceman who left his service without permission in the special military operation (SVO) zone.