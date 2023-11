Tribute in Kiev, capital of Ukraine, to those killed in the war started by the Russian invasion | Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

A family of nine, including two young children, was shot dead in the town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, in an area occupied by Russia.

According to information from CNN, the Ukrainian prosecutor’s office reported on Monday (30) that armed men wearing military uniforms were at the house days before and demanded that the family vacate the property so that a Russian army unit could be accommodated there.

When the family refused, the men made threats and left the place. Days later, they returned and “shot all nine family members, who were sleeping at the time,” the Ukrainian prosecutor’s office said.

“A pre-trial investigation was initiated as part of criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and rules of war,” it said.

In turn, a Russian investigative committee reported that two Russian military personnel were arrested on Monday on suspicion of participation in the crime in Volnovakha. According to this committee, the suspects are “Russian military personnel from the Far East serving under contract.”

“The suspects were detained and taken to the investigation department; investigative and procedural actions are being carried out aimed at investigating all the circumstances of the incident, as well as consolidating the evidentiary base”, stated the commission, which said that the first information shows that the motivation for the crime was “a disagreement over domestic issues ”.

Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year, Russia’s military has been accused of several civilian deaths, such as the attack on a railway station in Kramatorsk in April 2022, when 63 people were killed, and another that left more than 50 people dead in the village of Hroza, in the Kharkiv region, earlier this month.