Russian Defense Ministry: Russian group “Vostok” destroyed up to 70 Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers near Ugledar

In one day, Russian military personnel destroyed up to 70 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), as well as two armored vehicles, a tank and a Gvozdika self-propelled gun in the southern Donetsk direction. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported this, clarifying that the main losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were suffered near Ugledar and Staromayorsky in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), reports TASS.

“Units of the Vostok group of forces, in cooperation with army aviation and artillery, inflicted fire on the personnel and equipment of the 72nd mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the 128th territorial defense brigade,” the defense department said in a statement.

Earlier it became known about the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attempt to attack Crimea with 16 drones simultaneously. All the aircraft were shot down by Russian air defense systems, but the debris of some of them damaged the glass of a residential building and also caused a fire in a furniture pavilion in the village of Pervomaiskoye.