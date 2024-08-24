The “West” group occupied 30 strongholds and destroyed up to 480 Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters

The “West” group of troops captured 30 strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), and also destroyed up to 480 Ukrainian fighters. This was stated by the head of the group’s press center, Ivan Bigma, his words are quoted by RIA Novosti.

Russian military personnel inflicted losses on enemy personnel and equipment in the areas of Torskoye, Stepovaya Novoselovka, Petrovpavlovka, Stelmakhovka and Kruglyakovka.

“Over the course of a day, the enemy’s losses amounted to 480 militants, two M113 armored personnel carriers, 7 artillery pieces, 7 vehicles, and an AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery station. 7 ammunition depots and 13 UAV control points were destroyed,” Bigma specified.

Earlier, artillerymen of the Zapad group struck a D-30 howitzer, thereby destroying the Ukrainian Armed Forces gun with a crew in the special operation zone (SVO). With the help of a drone, the Russian Armed Forces identified the target. Then they destroyed the camouflaged positions and the crew.