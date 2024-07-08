Military Correspondent Kotenok: Russian military eliminated Brazilian mercenary of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Sierra

In the zone of the special military operation (SVO), the Russian military eliminated a Brazilian mercenary of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with the call sign Sierra. This was reported by military correspondent Yuriy Kotenok in his Telegram-channel.

According to him, the Brazilian ran his own YouTube channel and “went on a ‘Russian safari,’ including for content.”

“He went back in zinc,” the war correspondent added.

A Ukrainian Armed Forces mercenary who had previously returned to the Czech Republic confessed to working as an executioner. 27-year-old Filip Siman said that in 2022 he voluntarily joined the Carpathian Sich battalion. Despite his loud confession, the man was accused of illegal service on the side of another state. In addition, Siman is accused of looting.