Ministry of Defense: fighters of the Vostok group destroyed more than 50 militants and seven armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian military destroyed more than fifty Ukrainian militants and seven armored combat vehicles in the area of ​​the Yuzhno-Donetsk direction. This was announced by the head of the press center of the grouping of the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) “Vostok” Oleg Chekhov. His words lead RIA News.

Chekhov noted the personal merit of the commander of the motorized rifle company of the motorized rifle brigade of the group, Captain Alexander Bulatov, in repelling the advancing enemy forces. In the course of repulsing the attack, he competently organized the defense and courageously commanded the squad, which inspired his colleagues.

The head of the press center specified that the company of Captain Bulatov destroyed seven armored combat vehicles and over 50 fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Having suffered significant losses, the enemy retreated. The positions of the Russian troops were held,” Chekhov said.

On June 23, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that in the Yuzhno-Donets direction, as a result of the actions of units of the Vostok group of troops, air strikes and artillery fire on the Vremevsky ledge, three attacks by combined units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were repelled. In the Donetsk direction, four enemy attacks were repulsed in the areas of the settlements of Pervomaiskoye, Berdychi and Maryinka of the Donetsk People’s Republic.