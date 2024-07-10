“Mash in Donbas”: Russian soldiers in the SVO zone have switched to electric scooters

Russian military has started using electric scooters in the special military operation (SVO) zone. This was reported by Telegram– channel “Mash in Donbass”.

The servicemen admitted that they switched to electric scooters because they allow them to move quickly and silently between positions. In addition, it is easier to dodge shelling on such equipment.

At the end of June, State Duma deputy Maxim Ivanov proposed sending electric scooters from Yekaterinburg to the SVO zone. He explained this by a request received from one of the Russian commanders of a grenade launcher platoon.

Related materials:

Earlier it became known that the Russian army captured the positions of Ukrainian troops with the help of ground robots “Scorpion-M”. As the Russian military reported, robotic drones blew up the enemy’s strongholds.