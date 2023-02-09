Major General Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said that after the earthquake in the provinces of Latakia, Aleppo and Hama, since February 6, the Russian military rescued 47 people from the rubble. They continue to take part in the liquidation of the consequences of what happened, he said on briefing February 9th.

“Since February 6, 2023, 47 people have been rescued from the rubble, medical assistance has been provided to 225 Syrian citizens, distribution of 38.5 tons of humanitarian aid (food packages and essentials) to those in need has been organized,” Yegorov said.

Seismologists recorded an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 on the night of February 6 near the Turkish city of Gaziantep, located near the Syrian border. In the afternoon there was another earthquake of magnitude 7.6.

The death toll from the cataclysm is growing every hour. According to the latest data, 1347 people died as a result of the earthquake in Syria. the number of victims is 2295. The number of victims of earthquakes in Turkey increased to 17,406 people, 71,806 people were affected.

Also on February 8, the Syrian Minister of Local Self-Government and the Environment, Hussein Makhlouf, expressed gratitude to the states that provided assistance to Syria, including Russia, which sent rescuers and doctors to the country. He also added that Damascus does not have enough equipment to eliminate the consequences of the disaster.

On the same day, the Russian military removed the bodies of five dead from the rubble in Syria and provided medical assistance to 11 citizens. Yegorov said that 300 people and 64 pieces of equipment were involved in the performance of tasks in the country during the day.