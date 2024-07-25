Lebedev: Russian Armed Forces hit Ukrainian Armed Forces’ missile depots in Kyiv region

The Russian Armed Forces (AF) have struck Ukrainian military depots with long-range missiles in the Kyiv region. This RIA News said the coordinator of the Nikolaev underground, Sergei Lebedev.

It is specified that the city of Bila Tserkva was attacked at about four in the morning. The warehouse where the Ukrainian army stores missiles came under fire.