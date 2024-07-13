Ministry of Defense: Sever group hit 6 Ukrainian Armed Forces brigades, enemy lost up to 215 fighters

The North group of troops destroyed the manpower and equipment of six Ukrainian brigades, reported TASS Senior officer of the group’s press center Yaroslav Yakimkin. The enemy’s losses amounted to 215 people.

“The manpower and equipment of the 47th and 57th mechanized, 92nd airborne assault brigades, 36th marine brigade, 113th territorial defense brigade and 13th brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Malye Prokhody, Liptsy, Dmitrov, Bely Kolodez, Zhovtnevoe and Vovchansk were damaged,” Yakimkin said.

According to him, two enemy counterattacks were also repelled.