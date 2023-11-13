Ministry of Defense: Russian Armed Forces hit an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kharkov region

The Russian military hit an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) in the Kharkov region. The Ministry of Defense reported this in Telegram-channel.

“In the area of ​​the village of Staritsa, Kharkov region, an ammunition depot of the 113th territorial defense brigade was hit,” the ministry emphasized.

In addition, the Russian military repelled two attacks by Ukrainian Armed Forces assault groups near the village of Zagoruykovka. During the fighting, the Ukrainian side lost 40 soldiers, two armored combat vehicles and three pickup trucks.

On November 5, the Russian military managed to destroy an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and a concentration of manpower in the Kherson direction.