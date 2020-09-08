The Moscow Metropolis Courtroom sentenced a army historian and captain of the Russian Armed Forces in reserve Andrei Zhukov to 12.5 years in jail for treason. Reported by TASS…

The defendant was discovered responsible underneath Article 275 of the Prison Code of the Russian Federation (“excessive treason”). He’ll serve his sentence in a strict regime colony.

The trial of Zhukov was held behind closed doorways due to the “Secret” stamp on the case supplies. On this regard, the courtroom introduced solely the introductory and operative elements of the decision.

On June 15, it was reported that the FSB had introduced prices of treason towards the president of the St. Petersburg Arctic Public Academy of Sciences, 78-year-old Valery Mitko. The scientist is charged with treason in favor of China.

Intelligence companies consider that Mitko, throughout his journey to the PRC, transmitted info constituting a state secret. We’re speaking about developments within the subject of hydroacoustics and strategies of detecting submarines, which, in line with the FSB, the pinnacle of the academy collected from 2017 to 2018, fulfilling a spy mission, the company’s supply stated.

Mitko doesn’t admit his guilt. His lawyer identified that the scientist took on the journey supplies relating completely to his scientific and instructing actions. The scientist is at present underneath home arrest.

