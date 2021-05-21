The Russian Ministry of Defense provided the Central African Republic (CAR) with its Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters. This is reported in Telegram-channel “Military Observer”.

According to the channel, a heavy transport aircraft An-124-100, as part of the 224 air detachment of the Russian Defense Ministry, delivered domestic multipurpose helicopters to Central Africa. The footage shows pictures of the military at the local airfield.

In early May, military expert Alexei Leonkov revealed the reasons for the creation of a new Russian military base in Africa. According to him, the first reason for the construction is the fact that at present all of East and Central Africa is suffering from constant attacks from terrorists. Russia, having a military base on this territory, could more effectively fulfill the role of a peacekeeper.

It also became known in March that the United States and China had yielded to Russia in the struggle for control of Africa. Analysts noted that China and Russia are now building up their military forces in Africa, while the United States has begun to gradually reduce.