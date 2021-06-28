During the joint exercises of the forces of the permanent operational formation of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea and the aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces, the tasks of repelling the attack of enemy air assets were worked out and air defense training was carried out. This was reported in the Russian Ministry of Defense on June 28.

Air defense calculations improved practical skills in Syria to repel air attacks. Particular attention was paid to countering airplanes, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles of the imaginary enemy.

The crews of MiG-31k aircraft, capable of using the latest hypersonic missiles from the Kinzhal complex, which arrived the day before at the Russian Khmeimim airbase in Syria, made regular training flights in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. Also, training flights were carried out by long-range Tu-22m3 bombers.

“Within the framework of the exercises, two flights of the MIG-31K aircraft to the Mediterranean Sea were carried out. Where we carried out two tactical launches against conditional enemy targets. I consider the goal of the exercise achieved, the materiel has worked for an excellent mark! – added the commander of the MIG-31K crew.

According to the plan of maneuvers, five ships of the Russian Navy, as well as two submarines “Stary Oskol” and “Rostov-on-Don”, together with anti-submarine aircraft Tu-142mk, Il-38, long-range bombers Tu-22m3 and MiG-31K aircraft, will perform a training – combat missions to ensure the safety of the airbase and the point of material and technical support of the Russian Navy in Tartus.

Aircraft crews acquire practical skills to practice training tasks in new geographic areas. At present, all types of aircraft in service with the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, including heavy aircraft, can fly from the Khmeimim airbase.

“We receive reports on air targets, all this is calculated on the tablets of the distant air situation. Then we go out to be detected by radar stations and carry out the task of receiving target designation and transmitting it to the ship’s anti-aircraft fire weapons, ”said Anton Kruglov, senior assistant to the commander of the frigate“ Admiral Makarov ”.

At the maneuvers that began on June 25, the Russian Navy and Aerospace Forces will work out combined actions in the Mediterranean Sea of ​​carriers of hypersonic weapons, aviation, ships, submarines and coastal missile systems “Bastion”.