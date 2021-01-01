Radio-technical troops of the Russian Aerospace Forces discovered and escorted about 2.9 thousand objects of military aviation during the year, reports TASS, referring to the data of the RF Ministry of Defense.

In addition, the Russian military monitored the flights of more than 1.1 thousand reconnaissance aircraft and drones.

In total, the units of the radio engineering forces recorded over 1 million air targets.

More than 6 thousand servicemen took up combat duty in their structure every day. The department noted that in 2020, despite the restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, more than 100 tactical exercises and special tactical exercises were held in the radio technical troops.

Earlier, the RF Ministry of Defense summed up the results of the autumn conscription campaign. During her time on military service 128 thousand recruits took over.