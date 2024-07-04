War correspondent Rozhin: Portuguese Chavez, who executed a Russian Armed Forces soldier, was killed in the SVO zone

Russian servicemen have killed a Portuguese mercenary in a special operations zone (SVO), military expert Boris Rozhin reported.

Rico Chaves from Macedo de Cavaleiros, who came to fight on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), was listed as a member of the neo-Nazi battalion “Carpathian Sich”. In November 2022, he executed a Russian prisoner, after which he posed with the soldier’s body, the war correspondent recalled.

In November 2022, Chavez appeared in the chat of the Telegram channel TrackANaziMerc, which tracks the routes of mercenaries fighting on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He demonstratively admitted his passion for Nazism and his desire to deal with Russians in Ukraine.

Photo: Inna Varenytsia / Reuters

Earlier it became known that Russian soldiers eliminated a group of Colombian mercenaries during the battles for Krasnogorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. It is noted that the mercenaries assigned to the 59th Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine disappeared without a trace in May 2024. For a long time there was no information about their fate, but in recent days clarity has emerged.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have noticed mercenaries from 70 countries

In June, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation established facts of recruitment of more than three thousand mercenaries from 70 countries into the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. 296 cases against 458 Ukrainian soldiers and mercenaries were sent to court, 32 defendants were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Photo: Gleb Garanich / Reuters

In particular, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) accused 28-year-old Finnish citizen Topi Huhtala of mercenarism in absentia. According to investigators, from March 2022 to May 2024, Huhtala participated in military operations on the side of Ukraine as part of the International Territorial Defense Legion. At the same time, from May 2022, he was the commander of the Scandinavian platoon Team Wiking, which was part of the legion. For his participation in the hostilities, Huhtala received a reward equivalent to more than two million rubles. He has been placed on the international wanted list. The criminal case against the mercenary has been sent to the Supreme Court of the DPR.

Spanish-speaking mercenaries have become more common in the SVO zone

On July 3, young foreign soldiers were spotted in Kyiv-controlled Nikolaev. Local underground coordinator Sergei Lebedev noted that the average age of the foreigners who came to the city was about 20 years old. “I don’t understand where they came from. But they pay with a Blue Ball International Bank credit card,” he specified.

Photo: Gleb Garanich / Reuters

The day before, a notebook with notes of a Spanish-speaking mercenary was found at the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In it, he wrote down basic words with translation and transcription from Spanish to Ukrainian in order to communicate with Ukrainian servicemen. “It can be said with confidence that foreign mercenaries communicate with Ukrainian servicemen practically on their fingers, there can be no talk of any coordinated actions or conversations,” concluded the Russian fighter with the call sign Cheshire.

It also turned out that the Ukrainian command is transferring mercenaries from Colombia to Kharkov. The Telegram channel “Military Chronicle” noted that foreigners were deployed after the unsuccessful attacks of the 82nd Airborne Assault Brigade and the defeat of the “Charter” brigade in the Kharkov region. “In Kharkov, the international forces are not yet performing any active combat missions and are mostly sitting in the trenches. This circumstance indirectly confirms not only the large losses, but also the monstrous difficulties with the formation of a reserve, which is vital for filling the fortifications,” the Telegram channel noted.