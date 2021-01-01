The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh congratulated the specialists of the special purpose medical unit (MOSN) on the New Year. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense on Friday, January 1.

The head of the medical service of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, lieutenant colonel of the medical service, Oleg Bagaev, said that the medical service specialists made a great contribution to improving the health of the Russian military personnel, as well as the civilian population in Karabakh.

He also wished the doctors further success in their professional activities and presented New Year gifts to doctors, nurses and medical personnel of the field hospital in Karabakh.

The medical teams of the MOSN include doctors of various specialties, as well as specialists of the psychological service who provide assistance to the local population in remote areas and villages. In total, Russian military doctors rendered assistance to 1,044 residents of Nagorno-Karabakh, including 131 children.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed an agreement on November 9 to end hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh from November 10.

The document, among other things, provides for a ceasefire, an exchange of prisoners between the parties to the conflict, the transfer of a number of regions of the region by Armenia to Azerbaijan and the return of refugees to Karabakh, as well as the introduction of Russian peacekeepers into the region, who conduct round-the-clock monitoring of the situation and monitor the observance of the ceasefire.