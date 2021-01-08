Military doctors from the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue to help the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh, reports RIA News with reference to the RF Ministry of Defense.

It was reported there that the peacekeepers set up mobile multifunctional medical teams to work in remote settlements of Karabakh.

Over the past day, Russian military doctors have helped more than 30 residents of the village of Arajadzor in the Mardakert region.

In total, Russian doctors provided assistance to 1150 residents of Karabakh, including 144 children. It is noted that local residents usually turn to doctors in case of exacerbation of various chronic diseases, diseases of the cardiovascular and endocrine systems and the musculoskeletal system.