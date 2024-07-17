Saldo: Russian Armed Forces Destroy Ukrainian Armed Forces Ammunition Depots in Kherson Sector

Russian military destroyed two ammunition depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kherson direction. This was reported in its Telegram-channel reported the governor of the Kherson region, Volodymyr Saldo.

“The Dnepr group of forces inflicted fire damage on the manpower and equipment of the 65th Mechanized Brigade, the 123rd and 126th Territorial Defense Brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (armed formations of Ukraine – note from “Lenta.ru”) in the areas of Novodanilovka, Burgunka and Kherson,” the head of the region wrote.