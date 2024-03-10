Advisor to the head of the DPR Kimakovsky: The Russian Armed Forces destroyed an Abrams tank near Avdeevka

The Russian military destroyed the fourth American Abrams tank, this happened near the village of Berdychi near Avdeevka, said adviser to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Igor Kimakovsky. His words lead TASS.

“I received confirmation of another destroyed American Abrams,” the official said.

Kimakovsky clarified that the fighters hit the tank with an anti-tank grenade launcher. Along with the armored vehicle, its entire crew was liquidated.

On March 5, the Russian Armed Forces (AF) destroyed the third American Abrams tank in the special military operation (SVO) zone. The car was hit near the village of Berdychi in the Avdeevsky direction. The attack on the tank from an anti-tank missile system (ATGM) was carried out by soldiers of the 24th Separate Guards Special Purpose Brigade.

On March 3, the developers of the Ghoul FPV drone published a video of the destruction of the second Abrams tank. The video shows drones flying at a vehicle whose track was previously shot down by soldiers from an infantry brigade.