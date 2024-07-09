Lebedev: Russian Armed Forces Destroyed NATO Equipment and Up to 40 Ukrainian Soldiers in Zaporozhye

In the Kyiv-controlled city of Zaporizhia, Russian troops destroyed NATO equipment, as well as a group of soldiers from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This RIA News reported the coordinator of the Nikolaev underground, Sergei Lebedev.

The attack on Zaporizhia was carried out on the evening of July 8. According to a representative of the pro-Russian underground, the Russian Armed Forces attacked the territory of the 55th separate artillery brigade “Zaporizhian Sich”, involved in the shelling of Donetsk.

“On the territory of the military unit there are hangars with equipment, repair bays, a warehouse with BK (combat kits), which detonated. The warehouse with BK and recently brought NATO-made artillery mounts were destroyed,” Lebedev noted. He added that the Ukrainian Armed Forces also lost up to 40 servicemen, and up to 100 Ukrainian fighters were wounded.

Earlier, the chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov reported about the explosions that sounded in Zaporozhye. According to him, the Russian military launched a missile attack on armored vehicles and a concentration of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel in the city of Volnyansk.