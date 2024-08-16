MoD: Russian Armed Forces Destroyed IRIS-T Launcher of Ukrainian Armed Forces in Sumy Oblast

Russian military personnel destroyed a launcher of the IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile system of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Reconnaissance from a drone discovered a German anti-aircraft missile system at a prepared combat position in the area of ​​the village of Sennoe.

“The Iskander-M OTRK crew of the Russian Armed Forces launched a missile strike on the detected position of the German air defense system,” the department noted. It added that the destruction of the installation and the personnel servicing it was confirmed by objective control footage.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense showed footage of the destruction of a Patriot anti-aircraft missile system position in the Dnepropetrovsk region of Ukraine.