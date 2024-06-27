Izvestia: Russian military destroyed HIMARS in the Donetsk direction

The Russian military destroyed HIMARS in the Donetsk direction, they report “News”.

An American-made multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) was discovered by a drone operator. “The American military equipment was destroyed by fighters from the Novotroitsk GROM “Cascade” unmanned aircraft battalion,” the publication says.

On June 26, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that three HIMARS installations, a transport-loading vehicle, as well as foreign specialists ensuring their use were destroyed in the Northern Military District zone