The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of the Bradley infantry fighting vehicle in the Artemovsk direction

The crew of the BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle of the Southern Group of Forces destroyed an American Bradley infantry fighting vehicle and manpower of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) in the Artemovsk direction in the special military operation (SVO) zone. This is reported by TASS with reference to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The Russian military discovered camouflaged positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and a Bradley approaching them. As a result of the fire raid, Ukrainian troops lost infantry fighting vehicles and up to 10 soldiers.

Earlier, the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) destroyed a warehouse of heavy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and a workshop for their production of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Zaporozhye.

At the beginning of April, the Rostec state corporation delivered the next batch of 3rd generation infantry fighting vehicles (BMP-3) to the Russian Ministry of Defense. In February, the state corporation reported that Russian BMP-3s effectively hit American Bradleys in the air defense zone.