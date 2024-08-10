Ministry of Defense: Russian Armed Forces Destroy US-Made MaxxPro Armored Vehicle in Kursk Region

Russian military destroyed an American-made MaxxPro armored vehicle of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) in the Kursk region. This was reported by TASS with reference to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The department said that the decision to carry out a pinpoint strike on the Ukrainian Armed Forces armored vehicle with an FPV drone was made after receiving unmistakable data from reconnaissance officers. The armored vehicle was completely destroyed.

Earlier it was reported that fighters of the Russian military group “Dnepr” destroyed and then evacuated a damaged German Marder armored vehicle of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporizhia region.