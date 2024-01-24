Ministry of Defense: Russian troops destroyed a Ukrainian Armed Forces stronghold near Krasny Liman

The crews of the BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket systems of the Central Military District (CMD) destroyed manpower and a stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Serebryansky forestry. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense, writes RIA News.

“Having deployed the combat vehicle from the traveling position to the combat position, the artillerymen aimed at previously explored targets and inflicted fire damage,” the department reported.

The ministry learned that, having adjusted the gun, the Russian military with a second salvo hit the rotation point of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers and the infrastructure of the strong point in the Serebryansky forestry area.

On January 17, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced a strike on a camp of foreign mercenaries in the service of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as a result of which the enemy lost more than 60 people. Most of the mercenaries were French citizens, the military department noted.