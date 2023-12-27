Russian military destroyed a militant warehouse in Syrian Idlib

The Russian military destroyed a militant warehouse in the Syrian province of Idlib, as well as two of their control points. About it stated During the briefing, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, Deputy Head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties and Control of the Movement of Refugees in Syria.

“On December 25, the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out air strikes in the province of Idlib on targets of illegal armed groups involved in provocative attacks on the positions of Syrian government troops. As a result of the strikes, two control posts and material warehouses were destroyed,” the center’s report notes.

In addition, a total of 15 cases of shelling of Syrian government forces were recorded in the provinces of Idlib, Aleppo and Latakia.

