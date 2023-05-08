Russian Defense Ministry reported the destruction of more than 380 military AFU and mercenaries in the Donetsk direction

The Russian military destroyed more than 380 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and foreign mercenaries in the Donetsk direction. This was reported to journalists on May 8 by the Russian Defense Ministry.

Enemy losses also include one tank, four armored combat vehicles, six vehicles, an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery mount, two D-20 howitzers, and one D-30.

Among other things, in the areas of the settlements of Verkhnekamenskoye and Kramatorsk of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), two ammunition depots of the 54th mechanized and 80th air assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed.

On May 7, the Ministry of Defense reported that Russian troops had destroyed more than 340 Ukrainian military and foreign mercenaries in the Donetsk direction. In the area of ​​​​the villages of Novgorodskoye and Artemovo in the DPR, two US-made counter-battery radars were also destroyed.