TASS: Russian military cut off Ukrainian Armed Forces supply route near Ugledar in DPR

Russian military cut off the supply route of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) from Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This was reported by TASS citing sources in the region’s security forces.

“Our units cut the Velyka Novosyolka-Ugledar highway. The enemy used it to supply its group in Ugledar and transfer additional forces from the Zaporizhzhya direction,” the agency’s source said.