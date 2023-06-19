The court sentenced the Omsk military to 5 years in prison for unauthorized leave in Khakassia

The Abakan garrison military court sentenced private Eduard Podsumkov to 5 years in a penal colony for unauthorized leave. On Monday, June 19, Lente.ru was informed by the press service of the court.

The investigation and the court established that Podsumkov decided to take a break from his duties, on September 29, 2022, he arbitrarily left the military unit and left for the city, from where he went to Khakassia. Four months later, on January 25, the serviceman arrived at the commissariat on the call of officials.

Earlier it was reported that in Siberia, the court gave 7 years in prison to an ordinary soldier for AWOL, attacking his wife and stealing a pine tree.