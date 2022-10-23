Pegov, a military commander wounded near Donetsk, promised that he would soon be back in the ranks

Russian war correspondent Semyon Pegov, wounded near Donetsk, told TASS about his well-being and promised that he would soon be back in the ranks.

He noted that on October 23 he twice went to the front line, was on the road with the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin. On the way back, the tank began to work in the group, we had to evacuate.

According to Pegov, he did not step on the Petal mine, but, probably, on unexploded ordnance from an infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), as soldiers from the Somali battalion explained to him when providing assistance.

“In general, nothing dramatic, normal front-line work. Thank God, he got off lightly. Don’t worry about me, I’ll be back in the ranks soon,” the military commissar said, also thanking the Donetsk doctors.

The well-known Russian war correspondent Semyon Pegov was wounded near Donetsk on October 23 and was hospitalized in the trauma center of Donetsk with a wound in his leg. According to the Mash Telegram channel, the military commander stepped on the Petal mine. The doctors successfully operated on the journalist.