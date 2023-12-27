Tyumen military commissar Chirkov: draft dodgers are identified through parents and messengers

In the Tyumen region, draft dodgers are identified through messengers, as well as through parents and old places of work. These methods were revealed at a press conference by the military commissar of the region Sergei Chirkov, his words are quoted portal URA.RU.

According to him, evaders are also identified through the tax and police. He did not specify how exactly the commissariat employees work with the parents of conscripts. At the same time, Chirkov noted that most often residents of Tyumen and the region ignore subpoenas not intentionally, but out of ignorance.

“Tyumen residents become draft dodgers not because they don’t want to serve, but because they don’t know that they need to come to the military registration and enlistment office. For example, some leave for other regions, but here they are not removed from the military register,” said the military commissar.

Earlier it became known that in Russia the rules for applying for a driver's license will change – army draft dodgers will not receive them.