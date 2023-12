Russian President Vladimir Putin: the city of Marinka, close to the capital of the Donetsk region, was the scene of months of heavy fighting | Photo: EFE/EPA/MIKHAEL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN

Russian troops said this Friday (1st) that they took control of the city of Marinka, in eastern Ukraine, after months of heavy fighting that reduced it to ruins.

“Dear comrades, today, December 1, the forces of the 103rd regiment took the city of Marinka under their control,” Russian military personnel wearing masks said in a video posted on the Telegram messaging platform Mash channel.

Shortly before, German military analyst Julian Röpcke had reported on the social network X (formerly Twitter) that “after 20 months of intense attacks, the invading Russian army took full control of the city of Marinka, in the Donetsk region”.

According to the expert, “the last Ukrainian defenders were expelled from the city, once home to 10,700 inhabitants, now in ruins.”

Marinka has been, along with Avdiivka, one of the main targets of Russian forces in the Donetsk region, as both cities are close to the Russian-controlled regional capital and have served as strongholds for systematic attacks on the city.

To date, neither the Russian Ministry of Defense nor the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army have made any statement on the matter.