Lebedev: The military carried out two strikes on the area of ​​the Ukrainian Armed Forces airfield near Krivoy Rog

The coordinator of the Mykolaiv pro-Russian resistance, Sergei Lebedev, reported two night strikes on the area of ​​the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) airfield near Krivoy Rog, reports RIA Novosti.

“On the night of September 1, two explosions were heard in the Krivoy Rog district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Our people write that the strike was in the direction of the Dolgintsevsky airfield,” he said.

Lebedev added that, according to available data, cargo is constantly arriving at the railway station adjacent to this facility and is being sorted. There is an underground command post and warehouses at the airfield itself.

Earlier, the crew of the Mi-28NM helicopter hit concentrations of personnel and armored vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the border area of ​​the Kursk region. It is noted that the strike was carried out by aircraft missiles on reconnoitered targets of the Ukrainian troops.