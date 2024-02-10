Artillerymen of the Southern Group of Forces are currently keeping the village of Ivanovskoye under fire control in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), from where there is no more than 10 km to the city of Chasov Yar. On February 10, Izvestia obtained exclusive footage of the situation on the spot.

The video shows how Russian fighters destroy the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The village of Ivanovskoye is the last frontier before access to the city, the liberation of which is strategically important for progress in the Artemovsk direction.

As Izvestia correspondent Denis Kulaga reported, in Chasovoy Yar itself a forced evacuation of the entire population has now been announced.

Earlier, on February 9, Kulaga said that Russian paratroopers continued military operations with the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Artemovsk direction. He reported how the infantry sorties of the 11th Brigade of the Airborne Forces (Airborne Forces) of the Russian Federation proceed: the paratroopers go to their positions in the outskirts of Ivanovsky, they are always covered by heavy artillery.

Before this, on February 7, an Izvestia correspondent told how the Russian military carried out regular raids in Artemovsk in order to identify sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the abandoned houses of the city and destroy them. Russian troops liberated Artemovsk at the end of May 2023 as a result of offensive actions.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

