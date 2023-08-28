Home page politics

Russia is apparently trying to silence criticism of its military leadership – without success.

Video material out of Kherson : Russian military bloggers criticize the alleged staging

out of : Russian military bloggers criticize the alleged staging drone attacks in Russian Area : The squad around Vladimir Putin accused the government in Kiev

The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties Russia, the Ukraine and their allies. In particular, the information on the losses of the armies involved in the Ukraine war cannot be independently verified.

Update from August 28, 8:12 a.m: The Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Resnikov considers the use of western F-16 fighter jets to be likely as early as next spring. He expects they will prove to be a “serious game changer” in the fight against Russian troops, Reznikov said in the jumper-Podcast “Ronzheimer.”

The Ukrainian Air Force is currently seeking training on modern F-16 fighter jets to bolster its Soviet-era fleet and boost its counter-offensive in the Ukraine war. Denmark, the Netherlands and most recently Norway recently pledged delivery of F-16 jets to Ukraine.

First report from August 28th: KIEV – There is a dispute in certain Russian circles about a Russian brigade in Kherson. Russian war supporters in particular are said to be in turmoil. The US Institute for War Studies (ISW) summarizes the allegations in its most recent situation analysis to the Ukraine war together. Accordingly, the Russian Ministry of Defense has tried to stop the criticism.

Ukraine war: Russian military bloggers criticize video as “staging”

A video currently circulating is said to show five Russian soldiers on islands in the Dnipro River in the Kherson region. In the clip, the soldiers accuse Russian military bloggers of “impairing” their operation with their criticism of the lack of ammunition. Instead, the critics should rather fight at the front themselves. This is how the ISW summarized the dispute.

The Ukrainian National Guard on a combat mission (archive image) © dpa

A war correspondent linked to Russia released the video on Friday (26 August). Earlier, the ISW reported that Russian military bloggers lamented “significant casualties” of the 205th Motorized Rifle Brigade in the said Dnipro Islands.

Several Russian military bloggers now speak of a “staging” of the video in order to ward off criticism of the brigade leaders and the Russian Ministry of Defense. Her reasoning included: The soldiers in the video appear to be wearing new uniforms, which is not compatible with fighting in trenches.

War in Ukraine: Russia reports new drone attack on its territory

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russia’s air defense repelled another drone attack in the Bryansk region on Monday night (28 August). Two drones were destroyed over the area near the border with Ukraine.

Moscow accused Kiev of perpetrating the attack. The information could not be independently verified. Nothing was initially known about damage or victims. Air traffic at the two Moscow airports Domodedovo and Vnukovo was suspended again during the night. (with news agency footage)