A well-known Russian military blogger and ardent supporter of the military offensive in Ukraine was killed and 25 others were injured after an explosion at a cafe in St. Petersburg, in northwest Russia, on Sunday (2), authorities said.

“Today, a device of an unknown nature exploded in a cafe in central St. Petersburg,” the Russian Investigative Committee, which is responsible for major investigations in Russia, announced in a statement.

“One person died and 25 were injured, 19 of whom are hospitalized,” St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov said on Telegram.

According to investigators, who have opened “a criminal investigation” for “murder by dangerous means”, the victim is “the military blogger known under the pseudonym Vladlen Tatarsky”.

The surroundings of the building were cordoned off, with about twenty police cars, six ambulances and fire engines, an AFP journalist reported.

“A woman presumably” brought the explosive device to the scene, according to a source quoted by the Ria Novosti news agency.

“There was a figurine in the box: a gift intended for Mr. Tatarsky,” added this source.

“She gave it to him” and then “suddenly there was an explosion,” Alissa Smotrova, a woman who witnessed the incident, told AFP. “There was blood, pieces of glass everywhere.”

Another source, also cited by Ria Novosti, reported that the woman in question was “known” to the blogger and that the two had already met “at events”, without giving further details.

According to the Russian Interior Ministry, “At 18:13 (12:13 GMT), the police of the Vasileostrovsky district received information that there was an explosion in a cafe.”

The explosion took place at the cafe “Street Food Bar No. 1”, located not far from the historic center of St. Petersburg.

“All necessary measures are being taken to identify those involved,” added the Russian Investigative Committee.

– Supporter of the offensive in Ukraine –

Aged 40 and born in Donbass, eastern Ukraine, Vladlen Tatarsky, whose real name is Maxim Fomin, was a well-known figure in the military blogosphere in Russia, with more than half a million followers on his Telegram channel.

With the start of the Russian military offensive in Ukraine in February 2022, Tatarsky developed his community on Telegram by publishing videos analyzing the situation on the battlefield and in which he also gave advice to deployed soldiers, according to the Tass news agency. .

He claimed to be a supporter of Russia’s intervention in neighboring Ukraine.

In 2014, Tatarsky fought for several months in pro-Russian separatist militias in eastern Ukraine, according to local news agency Fontanka.

The Russian Foreign Ministry paid tribute on Sunday night to a “defender of truth”.

“Russian journalists constantly feel the threat of reprisals from the Kiev regime,” said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. “It is thanks to Russian war correspondents that the world sees real footage of operations and finds out what is happening in Ukraine.”

Vladlen Tatarsky was “dangerous” for Ukraine and died “in the line of duty”, continued the spokeswoman, according to which the lack of reaction from Western governments, “despite their concern for the well-being of journalists and the free press says a lot”.

The Cyber ​​Front Z group, which describes itself on social media as a grouping of “Russia’s information soldiers”, said it rented the cafe on Sunday night for an event. “There was a terrorist attack. We took some security measures, but unfortunately they were not enough,” the group said on Telegram.

An adviser to the Ukrainian presidency, Mykhaïlo Podoliak, reacted quickly, stating that “domestic terrorism (as) an instrument of internal political struggle in Russia was only a matter of time”.

In August 2022, the FSB, the Russian security service, accused its Ukrainian counterpart of having killed Daria Douguina, the daughter of an ideologist considered close to the Kremlin, who died in the explosion of her car near Moscow.

However, such events in Russia have been very rare since the start of the military offensive in Ukraine more than a year ago.