Russia has begun preparations to send its peacekeepers to Kazakhstan. The air regiment of the military airfield in the Orenburg region was put on alert, informs Telegram channel Baza.

“The air regiment at the military airfield near Orenburg will be put on alert. From there, a special board is going to be sent to Kazakhstan. In addition, according to preliminary data, the 11th separate guards engineering brigade, which is now in the city of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, may be transferred to the neighboring republic, ”the message says.

By information REN TV, the command to go to Kazakhstan was received by a special forces company of the 76th airborne division, as well as a company of the 45th airborne special forces brigade. Groups of the second and 24th special forces brigades of the Central Military District are on high alert. They can also be reinforced by the battalion of the 55th Mountain Brigade, but such an order has not yet come. In addition, it is known about the formation of an air group at the Kubinka and Chkalovsky airfields.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) had decided to send the CSTO collective peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan.