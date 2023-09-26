Ministry of Defense: The Russian Armed Forces attacked Azov fighters and equipment in the Donbass

The Russian military inflicted fire on the soldiers and equipment of the 12th Azov Brigade (terrorist organization banned in Russia) in the area of ​​Serebryansky forestry, reported in the Telegram channel of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to the military department, as a result, up to 55 Ukrainian soldiers were killed. In addition, the enemy also lost two infantry fighting vehicles, two pickup trucks, an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery mount and two D-30 howitzers.