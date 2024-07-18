Fighter Hedgehog: The Ukrainian Armed Forces cannot concentrate large forces near Kharkov

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are counterattacking near Kharkov, but are unable to concentrate large units there, he said RIA News Russian military man with the call sign Hedgehog.

“Of all the counterattacks that I observed, groups of 12, maximum 15 people counterattacked, arriving in light armored vehicles like the BBM “Kozak”, the BTR M113, which did not even come close to our positions, they were destroyed in the distance. The last time I observed the landing of troops. As soon as they had gathered, a shell flew at them,” he said.

The military man added that the Ukrainian Armed Forces cannot concentrate large forces because their equipment is identified on the approaches, after which the Russian Armed Forces strike it. “Temporary deployment points are immediately identified, we stop any movements and try to push them back as much as possible or prevent them from doing anything,” Yezh concluded.

Earlier, the same military man said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are using mainly equipment transferred to Kiev by NATO and also produced by their own military-industrial complex near Kharkov. He also said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are protecting the M777 howitzers made in the USA from drones. Instead, Kyiv is using previous generation weapons.