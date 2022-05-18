Moscow refuses to see how things really stand in the military field, according to analyst Khodaryonok

On the television channel of Kremlin Russia 1, the other night, a Russian military analyst, Mikhail Khodaryonoktold the whole truth about the fact that the Russia it is not watching in the face of the military reality on the ground and how, by now, it is geopolitically isolated.

While, in Ukraine I’m coming millions of weapons andarmy has the very high morale. Furthermore, Khodaryonok states, “Not looking at this will eventually lead us to be hit hard by the reality of the story, something we regret.”

“Russia now has the world against it. We are completely isolated. Enough with the rattle of sabers on missiles in the direction of Finland “, continues the analyst.

This intervention by Mikhail Khodarynok took place in talk show from Olga Skabeyevaone of the regime’s most propagandized extremists, together with Vladimir Soloviov And Dmitry Kiselyov.



