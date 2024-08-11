Russia acknowledged on Sunday that Ukrainian forces had advanced deep into the Kursk border region in an attack that a senior Ukrainian official said was aimed at “destabilizing” Russia and “dispersing” its armed forces.

After months of retreat on the eastern front, Ukraine launched an unprecedented large-scale operation on Tuesday in the Russian border region of Kursk, allowing its forces to penetrate, according to analysts, at least fifteen kilometers deep and take control of several sites.

“We are on the offensive,” said the security official, who preferred to remain anonymous. “The goal is to disperse the enemy’s positions, inflict maximum losses, destabilize the situation in Russia – because they are unable to protect their borders – and transfer the war to Russian territory.”

For its part, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that it had “thwarted attempts” by Ukrainian soldiers to use armored vehicles to achieve “a penetration deep into Russian territory.”

But she noted that some of these forces were stationed near the villages of Tolbino and Opeshi Kolodz, 25 and 30 kilometres from the Russian-Ukrainian border.

The Russian military said Wednesday that Ukraine had sent 1,000 troops to take part in the incursion that caught the Kremlin by surprise.

“There are more than that,” the Ukrainian official commented, estimating their number at “thousands.”

After days of relatively low-key comment from Ukrainian authorities, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the operation for the first time in his daily address on Saturday evening, saying that Kyiv was seeking to “take the war” to Russia.

– A unit of Chechen fighters – Russia launched an attack on Ukraine in February 2022, occupying vast areas in the east and south of the country and targeting Ukrainian cities with daily artillery and air strikes.

After regaining control of large areas in 2022, Ukrainian momentum has weakened significantly and Kyiv has suffered from a shortage of troops and military supplies.

The attack on Kursk was considered the largest and most successful cross-border operation carried out by Kiev to date, and the largest attack by a foreign army on Russian territory since World War II.

Russia announced on Saturday the evacuation of more than 76,000 people living in the incursion area, while more left on Sunday.

Russian Railways ran emergency trains from Kursk to Moscow, about 450 kilometres away, for people who wanted to flee.

“It’s scary to have helicopters flying over your head all the time. When I could have left, I left,” said Marina, who declined to give her last name and took a train to the Russian capital on Sunday.

Russian officials said a Ukrainian missile strike on a residential building in the city of Kursk, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) from the fighting, wounded 15 people.

The regional governor, Alexei Smirnov, acknowledged on Sunday that the situation was “difficult” and said he had held talks with defense ministry officials.

For his part, the leader of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, announced that an army unit comprising Chechen fighters had been deployed in the Kursk region, noting that Chechen soldiers are considered among the most steadfast and experienced in the country.

Across the border in Ukraine’s Sumy region, from where Kiev launched the incursion, AFP reporters on Sunday saw dozens of armoured vehicles bearing the white triangle that appears to be the mark identifying Ukrainian military equipment used in the operation.

– “Let them taste” war – The Sumy region has also been subjected to retaliatory shelling. The authorities there are planning to evacuate at least 20,000 civilians from the border area opposite the Kursk region.

At an evacuation center in the capital of the Sumy region, retired metalworker Mykola, 70, who fled his village of Khotyn, 26 kilometers (16 miles) from the Russian border, said the Ukrainian offensive had given him a morale boost.

“Let them feel what it is like. They don’t understand what war is. Let them taste it,” he told AFP.

Analysts suggested that Kiev launched the attack in an attempt to relieve pressure on its forces in other parts of the front line.

But the Ukrainian official said the impact on the fighting in eastern Ukraine had been limited so far.

“In principle, the situation has not changed. Their pressure in the east continues, they are not withdrawing their forces from this region,” he said, although “the pace of Russian attacks in the east has slowed down somewhat.”

Russia has declared a state of emergency in the Kursk region and an “anti-terrorist operation” in the region and two other border areas.

The Ukrainian official indicated that sooner or later, Russia will “repel” Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region, stressing that Ukraine is preparing for a Russian retaliatory attack through large-scale missile attacks, including “on the decision-making center” in Ukraine.

