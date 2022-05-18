Vadim Shishimarin, the first Russian soldier to be prosecuted in Ukraine for war crimes, pleaded guilty to killing a civilian in his statement this Wednesday in the kyiv court that judges him, reported the Ukrainian media The Kyiv Independent.

Shishimarin, 21, pleaded guilty to killing a Ukrainian civilian in the Sumy region of northern Ukraine in an incident that occurred on February 28, four days after the Russian invasion of the country began, according to the sources.

The soldier is commander of unit 32010 of the fourth armored division of the Kantemirovskaya Guards of the Moscow region.

According to the prosecution’s investigation, on February 28 Shishimarin, 21, killed an unarmed man who was riding a bicycle on the road in the town of Chupajivka.

After an attack by the Ukrainian Army, the column that the commander was part of had disbanded and the accused, in the company of four other soldiers, fled in a civilian vehicle seized by force.

Arriving in Chupajivka, they met the victim, who was talking on the phone, and Shishimarin shot him in the head with a machine gun to prevent him from giving them away to the Ukrainian troops.

The commander was later captured by kyiv forces, and on May 4 the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) released a video in which he confessed to shooting a civilian.

Dressed in a blue and khaki hooded sweater, the noncommissioned officer stood alone in his glass box, a translator nearby, in the small courtroom of the Solomiansky district of kyiv.

Asked if he recognized “without reservation” the entirety of the act, the non-commissioned officer replied “yes.”

Shishimarin now faces between 10 and 15 years in prison or a life sentence. if convicted of the charges charged, violation of the laws of war, in combination with premeditated murder.

The hearing was later adjourned, and testimony will continue on Thursday.

a complicated case

The case is complicated, said the defendant’s lawyer, Victor Ovsiannikov. “We have never had this kind of accusation in Ukraine, we have no precedents, verdicts,” he noted.

“But we will succeed,” added Ovsiannikov, assuring that he had not found “any violation of the rights” of the accused by the authorities.

No person who ordered or helped commit crimes in Ukraine will escape justice

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova stressed in a series of messages on Twitter the importance of the case for her country.

“We have opened more than 11,000 war crimes investigations and arrested 40 suspects“, wrote.

Waiting for them to come to court, “with this first trial, we send a clear signal: no executioner, no person who has ordered or helped commit crimes in Ukraine is going to escape justice,” he said.

The Ukrainian authorities do not want to waste time and on Thursday two other Russian soldiers will begin to be tried for firing projectiles at civilian infrastructure in the northeastern region of Kharkov, the country’s second largest city.

Russia’s response

For its part, the Kremlin assured that it does not have any information about the case of the Russian soldier tried in Ukraine as of Wednesday for alleged war crime and accused kyiv of fabricating accusations of this type against its troops.

“We do not have any information so far. And the possibilities to help (the accused) are very limited in the absence of diplomatic representation,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov, who called the war crimes accusations against his army “false”. or montages.

